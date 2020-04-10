WATCH: Cassper Nyovest addresses to AKA’s swearing his parents

Things got really ugly just a few weeks ago when arch-rivals Cassper Nyovest and AKA got into a heated twar over a boxing match. When asked about the boxing match in a recent interview with fellow rapper Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane on "Slikour IG Live", Cassper said: “As far as contracts are concerned, there’s nothing confirmed yet. “ He then touched on the AKA’s disrespecting his parents, also stating that he’s necessarily against dismissing the boxing challenge. “If someone disrespects your parents like that...it’s not something I’m against, it’s just that for me, it’s the wrong timing, the approach,” he said. He added: “I’m not against getting in the ring because boxing is a sport and I’m very competitive. I don’t think there’s anything (anyone) who can beat me."

Slikour asked about how this challenge can impact negatively on his brand and business, Cassper said when AKA started hurling insults at his mom, he wasn’t even aware at the time, until Samsung contacted his manager to find out what he was “busy doing on Twitter”.

“So as much as I would have wanted to engage, I couldn’t because I had to tread carefully because I had to think about every single brand that I’m aligned to...definitely have more dignity in terms of behaviour but in terms of boxing is something I’m very interested. People mustn’t think I’m against the sport.

Asked what was his first reaction when he saw the tweets, Cass said: “I’m glad we’re not having an interview the day it happened...That not the first time. The first time it happened live...he said to my face, he said "djou ma se p**s".

Cassper explained that the incident happened at the suits during the Barcelona vs Sundown match in 2018.

“That day, I almost fought...my manager held me back. And I walked away," said Cassper.

Cassper said he was happy that it happened on public platform so that everyone can see the kind of person AKA is.

Watch the full interview below:

Warning: The content of the video contains strong language.

Although the beef has been going on for a while while, AKA has been urging Cassper to a boxing match contact, and when Cassper ignored his challenge, Supa Mega resorted to swearing at Cass’s parents.

“F**k his mother and his father. Cassper Nyovest ... sign the papers,” tweeted AKA at the time.

It didn’t take long before the “Good For That” star back at his rival. Taking to Twitter, Cassper wrote: “Someone swears at my parents and it's 'AKA and Cassper are boring'. I'm not innocent at all in this thing but I have never disrespected anybody's parents or family so miss me with that because I just wasn't raised like that.”

He added: "There's a line that you don't cross! Even with enemies!”

In the interview with Slikour, Cassper insists that when the time is right he would like to fight AKA. I bet fans wait with bated breaths for that boxing match.