WATCH: Cassper Nyovest brings Mzansi to a standstill as he knocks out Slik Talk

It wasn't quite the fight of the century, but it was one helluva entertaining (and chaotic) piece of showbiz. After weeks of back and forth between the two camps, Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk finally met in the ring on Wednesday for a boxing fight dubbed “Fame vs Clout”.

The stakes were high for Slik Talk after he revealed yesterday morning that he needs the R100K that Cassper promised just for his participation in order to pay his outstanding tuition fees. "Damn Slik Talk almost in tears saying he needs this money to pay his fees 😭😭😭💔💔💔 I hope he wins! #FameVsClout https://t.co/fCqmXqjEwj" Damn Slik Talk almost in tears saying he needs this money to pay his fees 😭😭😭💔💔💔 I hope he wins! #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/fCqmXqjEwj — FRANK 24/7 (@FrankAllDay_) December 22, 2021 Despite some hiccups -- they started over 30 minutes late, the lighting and camera work was poor, and the sound was below par -- the fight was quite the spectacle.

Amusingly, Slik Talk entered the ring with a vest on and tried to square up face to face with Cassper before the fight even started. By the time the fight started, it was very clear that the loose-lipped YouTuber didn't really know what he was doing. Fame vs Clout it was at this moment Slik Talk knew he fucked up pic.twitter.com/ceQBfkR23G — Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) December 22, 2021

It took Cassper just a few seconds to unleash a barrage of body blows and head shots, sending Slik Talk stumbling across the ring. Just one minute in and the referee (if we can even call him that) prematurely stopped the fight after Cassper landed a powerful combination of shots on his counterpart. "You want to Bamba? You wanna hang with the big boys ??? Hahahaha ... who's crying now? #FameVsClout https://t.co/xOovbu8WBf"

You want to Bamba? You wanna hang with the big boys ??? Hahahaha ... who's crying now? #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/xOovbu8WBf — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 22, 2021 The fight resumed a short while later after the crowd, which included celebrity guests such as DJ Switch, Faith Nketsi, Priddy Ugly, Big Zulu and Lasizwe, started chanting, "We want more". It didn't take long for the fight to be stopped again with Slik Talk failing to land a single punch. After the fight, Slik Talk bemoaned the fact that the bout was stopped so early, claiming that he had one more round in him.

Despite the hiccups and the anticlimactic finish, Mzansi seemed to be thoroughly entertained as 100K people tuned in at one point and the hashtag #FameVsClout trended at number one. After the fight, musician Naak MusiQ hit the stage and challenged Cassper to a boxing match in Sun City on April 8. With Cassper agreeing, let's hope that this will be a much more even fight than what we witnessed last night.