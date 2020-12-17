WATCH: Cassper Nyovest pimps his Bentley for his 30th birthday

Cassper Nyovest, turned 30 on Wednesday and, as a gift to himself, he gave his luxury ride a Mansory facelift. Known for his love of lush cars, the music producer and rapper took to social media to unveil his pimped-up Bentley, in a short video clip. He captioned the post: “I'm turning 30 today and I had to get myself something special that I will always remember. “A big shout-out to Race for hooking this up for me and making sure it’s done for my birthday. Officially part of the #Mansoryclub. It's #BentleyBoys forever.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Mansory is popular for giving luxury cars a makeover that includes anything from bespoke interior modification to flashy rims.

The Bonginkosi hitmaker said: "God is the greatest!!!! The Big 30!!! Still growing, still risking, still selfish, still trying to get it together but I am definitely further than I thought I would be as a man, a brother, a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher, a learner, a Christian.

“I'm a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let's rock!!!!”

Fans and industry friends, among them Black Coffee, Bas and DJ Milkshake, flooded Cassper’s timeline with well-wishes and congratulatory messages for his 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday King @casspernyovest. Keep showing the next generation it's possible!!!!,” said Black Coffee.

“Happy birthday bro,” said Bas.

“That’s a hot whip bro🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday 🙏🏽,” said DJ Milkshake.

“Happy birthday G🙏🙏🍾🍾🍾,” said Master KG.

“Congratulations!! Happy Birthday 🎉🎈 💫,” said musician Focalistic.