WATCH: Cassper Nyovest sets TikTok alive
In just a few short week, local rapper Cassper Nyovest has managed to get over 145k followers on TikTok and has been entertaining them since with a range of videos.
From weird and funny dances to lip syncing, to jumping on the latest challenges and trends - the response was huge and he racked up over 346k likes.
Earlier this month, the "Move For Me" rapper also treated the TikTok community to a live performance and "Mr Fill Up" saw over 40 000 users tune in to his virtual performance. He's definitely on a roll.
We've put together some of his most entertaining videos yet.
Watch some of his funny moments here:
@casspernyovest
This is how I be serving people food at home. Be creative, don't be a bore. ##DishItOutChallange♬ Ur Sheetee - DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small
@casspernyovest
I'm feeling myself tonight. I be that pretty mother f*ker man!!!! ##Asaprocky ##AsapChallenge ##asaprockychallenge ##CassperNyovest ##Nyovest♬ original sound - nardwuar
@casspernyovest
Bheki Cele!!! Kopa o sang Tshwara!!! Eish, its getting outa hand!!! Re batla go bo hupa!!! ##SouthAfrica ##TheRiver ##TheRiverChallenge ##day10ofLockdown♬ original sound - thabo707
@casspernyovest
Great advice. ##DontAnswer ##SouthAfrica ##Comedy ##CassperNyovest♬ original sound - acertifiedgoof
@casspernyovest
Yall doing weird shit now. Here's my thoughts on this new ##DickPrintChallenge ##Day11ofLockdown ##Comedy♬ original sound - casspernyovest
@casspernyovest
Corona Virus!!! ##cardibchallenge ##coronavirus ##shitisreal ##CassperNyovest ##covid19 ##StayAtHome ##washyourhands ##SouthAfrica ##tiktoksouthafrica♬ CORONAVIRUS wobruno - wobruno
@casspernyovest ♬ original sound - casspernyovest
@casspernyovest
new here. hello♬ original sound - casspernyovest