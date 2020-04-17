WATCH: Cassper Nyovest sets TikTok alive

In just a few short week, local rapper Cassper Nyovest has managed to get over 145k followers on TikTok and has been entertaining them since with a range of videos.

From weird and funny dances to lip syncing, to jumping on the latest challenges and trends - the response was huge and he racked up over 346k likes.

Earlier this month, the "Move For Me" rapper also treated the TikTok community to a live performance and "Mr Fill Up" saw over 40 000 users tune in to his virtual performance. He's definitely on a roll.

We've put together some of his most entertaining videos yet.

Watch some of his funny moments here: