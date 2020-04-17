EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Cassper Nyovest sets TikTok alive

Apr 17, 2020

In just a few short week, local rapper Cassper Nyovest has managed to get over 145k followers on TikTok and has been entertaining them since with a range of videos. 

From weird and funny dances to lip syncing, to jumping on the latest challenges and trends - the response was huge and he racked up over 346k likes.   

Earlier this month, the "Move For Me" rapper also treated the TikTok community to a live performance and "Mr Fill Up" saw over 40 000 users tune in to his virtual performance. He's definitely on a roll. 

We've put together some of his most entertaining videos yet.  

Watch some of his funny moments here: 

@casspernyovest

This is how I be serving people food at home. Be creative, don't be a bore. ##DishItOutChallange

♬ Ur Sheetee - DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

@casspernyovest

I'm feeling myself tonight. I be that pretty mother f*ker man!!!! ##Asaprocky ##AsapChallenge ##asaprockychallenge ##CassperNyovest ##Nyovest

♬ original sound - nardwuar

@casspernyovest

Bheki Cele!!! Kopa o sang Tshwara!!! Eish, its getting outa hand!!! Re batla go bo hupa!!! ##SouthAfrica ##TheRiver ##TheRiverChallenge ##day10ofLockdown

♬ original sound - thabo707

@casspernyovest

Great advice. ##DontAnswer ##SouthAfrica ##Comedy ##CassperNyovest

♬ original sound - acertifiedgoof

@casspernyovest

Yall doing weird shit now. Here's my thoughts on this new ##DickPrintChallenge ##Day11ofLockdown ##Comedy

♬ original sound - casspernyovest

@casspernyovest

Corona Virus!!! ##cardibchallenge ##coronavirus ##shitisreal ##CassperNyovest ##covid19 ##StayAtHome ##washyourhands ##SouthAfrica ##tiktoksouthafrica

♬ CORONAVIRUS wobruno - wobruno

@casspernyovest

♬ original sound - casspernyovest 

@casspernyovest

new here. hello

♬ original sound - casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest

