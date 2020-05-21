WATCH: Coconut Kelz mocks Bianca Schoombee

Satirist and comedian, Lesego Tlhabi, has struck again with her character, Coconut Kelz. Kelz, who is a hit on social media, poked fun at Bianca Schoombee as scores of South Africans continue to condemn the racist tweets she posted as a teenager. Schoombee was a Miss SA hopeful but when Twitter detectives dug up her old tweets, which went viral on social media, her Miss SA journey was over before it even began. The model issued an apology, saying she was still young when she posted the offensive comments and said she had forgiven herself for the past. She later decided to withdraw from the competition and deleted her Twitter account.

Coconut Kelz, however, feels that all of this is simply unfair.

"How dare you! She was 14 years old okay, and everybody knows that racism is a side effect of white beauty. It goes childhood, adolescence, racism, teenagehood and then adulthood...uhm and racism...again. So how can you be mad at biology, I mean are you mad at maths, no, it's just facts," an outraged Coconut Kelz said in the video.

“The most important thing out of all of this is that she has forgiven herself. So, you can't be mad once someone forgives themselves, think about it. The problem isn't even so-called racist tweets, it's actually the digging up, the excavation of old tweets, I mean, are you an archaeologist, are you Homo Naledi?"

She also added that white people went to racism camp when they were 15 years old to pray it away and that it only resurfaced when they were scared, angry, tired or irritated.

Watch the full video below: