Connie Ferguson and her sisters. Picture: Instagram

Seasoned actress Connie Ferguson proved that women are actually getting sexier with age. The 48-year-old former "Generations" star shared a mini video of herself with her two sisters in their gym gear and boy, the trio nearly broke the net. In a video, “The Queen” star is seen doing the miniature "Nae Nae" dance while her sisters flex their well-toned bodies.

She captioned the video: "The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work!😩 But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking! Cava my little victory dance after conquering @mzi_wa_choko6 ‘s class at @fightclubsa Honeydew!

"By the way that’s my attempt at the nae nae!😂🙈 Operation kapha kapha kapha in full swing!😬💪🏾❤️ #operationnoflabbyarms #gotsofalayobatlang #packsquad #TheQueens #YearOfTheQueen #4to49 #GeminiSeason."

The media mogul, who plays Harriet Khoza, a badass drug lord on Mzansi Magic’s "The Queen," is by far one of the sexiest grannies in SA. Yes, Ferguson is a grandma to an adorable four-year-old boy from her daughter, actress, and cast coordinator, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson.

While many fans were left gobsmacked by the star's body, some were inspired to hit the gym and get moving this winter.

“Shuuuu! Momz! 😭😍🔥🔥🔥!!!, commented Lockdown star Natasha Thahane.

“Can we talk about the beautifully toned bodies & the sculpted tummies 👏👏👏 aging gracefully goals @connie_ferguson 👌 le bantle 😍,” added model Refilwe Modiselle.

“I also want a 6 pack 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane.

“Ok shup!!! 2019 can end!!! Wow @Connie_Ferguson you all look sooooo amazing 😱😱😱😍😍😍, tweeted radio and TV presenter Thando Thabethe.

“@Connie_Ferguson literally just forced us to go to gym, added a Twitter user @_Masego_00.