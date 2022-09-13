WATCH: Couple gets engaged on stage during Kelly Khumalo’s performance

“Guys, one hundred of you here, I love this woman and I want to ask her one question,” started Judy Leshabane as she stood on stage during Kelly Khumalo’s performance at the weekend preparing to propose to her partner. Realising what was happening, her partner then put her hands across her mouth in shock and excitement as Leshabane went on one knee.

“Baby will you please do me the honours and make me the happiest woman. Will you please marry me?” As she accepted the proposal, a jubilant Khumalo jumped up and down nearby before she began to perform her hit single “Maye”, which features Mondli Ngcobo, in front of the charged-up crowd. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) “@judylesh I’m still in awe of what you did and congratulations to both you and your fiancé,” Khumalo shared on Instagram.

“Let’s continue to keep the home fires burning at Carnival city this coming Saturday 17th September 2022 #FromAGodToAKing Tour tickets available @computicket 350 to 750.” The award-winning Afro-pop singer has been promoting her upcoming show at Carnival City over the past few weeks. Following her “The Gospel Explosion with Kelly Khumalo and Friends” show in July, Khumalo’s upcoming show will see her continue on her recent trend of hosting her own shows.

This iteration of the “From A God To King”tour is set to be a blend of Afro-pop, gospel and soul featuring performances from Kelly, her live band and a host of guests including Sjava, Mondli Ngcobo, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Zakwe and Mthunzi. Media personality Somizi, who is a long-time friend of Kelly’s, will be hosting the show. The show will also see Kelly debuting songs from her upcoming album “From A God To A King” in the first of a multi-city tour with more dates expected to be announced soon. Kelly also shared on her Instagram on Monday that she’ll be performing “Uyathandwa” for the very first time during the show at Carnival City before the release of the full album.

