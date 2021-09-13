WATCH: Da L.E.S addresses his ‘beef’ with AKA

They gave fans a string of hits, displayed their friendship – which was often seen as a beacon of hope in an industry that is known for its division – but their bromance fizzled out with more questions than answers. Now hip hop star Da L.E.S has addressed his ‘beef’ with his former best friend, fellow hip hop star AKA.

Last year the social media streets were filled with rumours after Da L.E.S released the song “Gucci Snakes”, with speculation rife that it was aimed at AKA. The single was released after podcaster MacG read a letter from an anonymous follower of his show who alleged that AKA and Da L.E.S were not on speaking terms because AKA was romantically linked to Da L.E.S’s baby mama. Now, in a recent episode of “Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth” show on YouTube, Da L.E.S has lifted the lid on the alleged beef and cleared the air.

Lasizwe asked Da L.E.S: “You did a diss track about AKA sleeping with your baby mama. Is that why you are not cool anymore? Will you ever make peace?” The “Lifestyle” hitmaker was happy to answer the question. “I am glad you asked me this question. No 1, that track was never about AKA and that’s on period. No 2, don’t believe everything that people say, and No 3, I love my family with all my heart so I just decided to choose a path of family and I got a new kid on the way.”