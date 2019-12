WATCH: Demi-Leigh congratulates Zozibini Tunzi on Miss Universe crowning









Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram Just two years ago we celebrated with former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters when she won the prestigious Miss Universe title. Today, with happy tears and full hearts, the nation witnessed our current miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe.

When Miss Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson and Zozibini Tunzi stood face to face on stage at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta waiting for Steve Harvey to make the final announcement, a silence fell across the audience.

Miss SA and Miss Puerto Rico wait for the final announcement. Picture: Instagram

That silence was soon broken as the audience shouted in joy when Tunzi’s name filled the theatre as the winner.

One of those was none other than the former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

She captured buildup and the goosebump moment on her Insta storied for all her followers to see.

Moments before the announcement Nel-Peters expresses just how proud she was of Tunzi.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Video: Instagram Stories

In the next clip we see her nervously chewing gum and bite her lip as the two contestants await their fate.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Video: Instagram Stories

This is immediately followed by her leaping out of her seat in excitement screaming “Oh my God!” when Tunzi was announced the winner.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Video: Instagram Stories

She later congratulated the new Miss Universe in an Instagram post saying, “SOUTH AFRICA, SHE DID IT!!!!! Congratulations @zozitunzi what a woman you are!”