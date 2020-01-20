WATCH: Designer Laduma takes 'Phoyisa Challenge' to NYC









Laduma Ngxokolo. Picture: Instagram Local designer Laduma Ngxokolo joined in on the "Phoyisa Challenge" and did it in the city that never sleeps. The "Phoyisa Challenge" seems to not be ending anytime soon following the release of the amapiano track on New Year's Eve. And like any hit song, it spawned a challenge which has been taking over the nation. Taking to his Twitter page, MaXhosa by Laduma designer, Ngxokolo, joined in on the challenge on Sunday and decided to do it next to an NYPD car in Times Square, Manhattan, New York City.

When you excited about ukuhamba namaPhorisa in NYC 🌃.

The song came about after a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral of him jamming to an amapiano track, with DJ Maphorisa asking tweeps to find him a project jump on a track.





In the video, Qwesta is at an unknown entryway and is jiving to an amapiano song and is heard shouting "phoyisa", "hamba no Maphorisa" and "vula fustek".





The "Move For Me" rapper initially said he wasn't going to send his verse for the song after an outcry from amapiano fans for DJ Maphorisa to release the song without it.





However, the "Vula Vala" producer ignored the hate and released the song with Cassper on the song.

In case you missed it, the Twitterverse bullied the now hit song "Phoyisa" out of producing duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small in the last week of December.