DJ Jazzy D. Picture: Facebook

Jacaranda FM's DJ Jazzy D aka The GrooveMaster detailed a heart-warming story of how he helped a woman give birth on the side of the road, a day before Women's Day. The radio host says he was on his way to an event and he saw a car standing on the side of the road with two guys running in all sorts of directions.

Taking to his Facebook page he wrote, "I also saw someone sitting on a blanket on the side of the car. It was a cold night at about 13 degrees, I rolled down my window and asked the gentleman if they have a problem and he told me that his wife is having a baby. I got to her and saw that the baby's head was already out."

He continued:"This incident happened on the eve of Women's Day and I thought God really reminded me how important women are in our lives, they have to carry babies for nine months and experience excruciating pains to help us build a family.

"The husband was so afraid and there was no one else so I just decided to help.

"The Baby is healthy. The family is doing well, I will be visiting them shortly, now remember I told you I was wearing white maybe I was the Angel they needed to see at that moment."

The radio host says because he was dressed in white the couple thought he was a doctor.

Fans of the Dr or rather Dr Jazzy D commended him for his kind of kindness.

Marizaan Visagie Lundall wrote: "You are an angel indeed yes. Dj Jazzy D (The GrooveMaster)💗".

"You are not only the groove master but you are also an angel master," commented Tokollo Morele.

"Bless you, what a wonderful experience. You were truly their guardian angel that evening. Well done," commented Margeaux Peyper.

Listen to the interview full interview below: