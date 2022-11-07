WATCH: Dr Malinga causes a stir with his video inside a McLaren

Social media users are worse than the Sars lifestyle auditors. Ask Dr Malinga all about it: the musician can’t even post a video of himself in a luxury car without leaving fans in a frenzy. Social media users are worse than the SA Revenue Service lifestyle auditors. Ask Dr Malinga all about it: the musician can't even post a video of himself in a luxury car without leaving fans in a frenzy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dr Malinga posted a video of himself inside a red McLaren sports car and appeared to be having a good time while promoting his latest single, “Ngiyabonga Nkosi”. Fans and followers were quick to jump to the comment section, wondering if he had purchased an expensive new vehicle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.drmalingamusic.com (@drmalinga) @king7th_the_realist commented: “That time SARS is watching and be like: ke o o kare wa tsoga-nyana ‘Let’s go finish him off, wa di jaja!!’”

@phiwokuhle__ said: “No ways dawg 😭I want my money.” @the_ariesmemela said: “Mese kuthiwa awunamali asidonate kodwa driver moto ngondla SA yonke😂😂” @malome_sabelo said: “At least the donations didn’t go to waste.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, there is nothing wrong with a musician driving around in an expensive vehicle, but if just a few months ago the public donated money to the artist during his financial difficulties, then wide eyes can be expected. Those who donated to Dr Malinga can, however, rest assured that he did not go on a spending spree. The performer had previously shared that he paid R100 000 to Sars, and speaking to TshisaLIVE, he revealed that the car was not his but a friend’s and at the moment he cannot afford such a car.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s not my car, it’s just a video. I never wrote that the car is mine. It’s my friend’s car, not my car. For now, I cannot afford such a car. “Even if I had the money, I wouldn’t buy that car now. That car is too small for me, I love big cars. Buying a McLaren for me is the last resort,” he told the publication.