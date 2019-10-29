Trick or treat... witches, ghosts, zombies and costumes are all part of celebrating Halloween.
Kings of kicks Dr Malinga seemingly has some tricks up his sleeve for Thursday, October 31.
The star posted a spooky video that left Mzansi shaken on Sunday night.
Captioned “Heban.... what’s going on here #HeadlessMan,” the "Akulaleki" hitmaker shared a video of what looks like two security guards monitoring CCTV cameras in a hotel, when a headless man in a black and white waiter uniform, is seen walking down the corridor, he turns around to “look” at the camera and quickly walks away.
In the background, the phone rings and a lady is heard saying to her colleague, “please switch off your phone we’re about to see a ghost”. As soon as the headless man appears on the screen, the ladies are heard screaming.