WATCH: Dr Malinga's headless man gets Twitter buzzing









Dr Malinga. Picture: Instagram Trick or treat... witches, ghosts, zombies and costumes are all part of celebrating Halloween. Kings of kicks Dr Malinga seemingly has some tricks up his sleeve for Thursday, October 31. The star posted a spooky video that left Mzansi shaken on Sunday night. Captioned “Heban.... what’s going on here #HeadlessMan,” the "Akulaleki" hitmaker shared a video of what looks like two security guards monitoring CCTV cameras in a hotel, when a headless man in a black and white waiter uniform, is seen walking down the corridor, he turns around to “look” at the camera and quickly walks away. In the background, the phone rings and a lady is heard saying to her colleague, “please switch off your phone we’re about to see a ghost”. As soon as the headless man appears on the screen, the ladies are heard screaming.

Someone is heard saying “This is witchcraft”.

While many were wondering if the video was a prank or a new song project, others found a video with what looks like a pizza delivery man on a scooter being stopped by a Metro cop. The headless man walked straight to the man. Of course, the poor cop ran for dear life.

Some of these memes will get you rolling on the floor with laughter.

Just imagine going to your room and you come across a #HeadlessMan https://t.co/z7cR34jLxZ pic.twitter.com/q6phrBMRy7 — 😜STOONKY😜 (@Mthiya_SA) October 27, 2019

You hilarious you still believe in waar is my kop #HeadlessMan pic.twitter.com/1nfmo924g6 — IG:laphiimari 🙊🙊 (@Colourphuza) October 27, 2019

I thought it was all a joke at first but. but now the #HeadlessMan might be real and he is seen everywhere😭😳😮 #HeadlessManChallenge pic.twitter.com/0AiixnPec0 — Wongalethu Mthana • (@KingdomOfPoetry) October 28, 2019

Headless man seems to be everywhere now:

I like the #HeadlessMan 's papa action walk more than anything. Yizo yizo the return baba.😂 pic.twitter.com/CBq8iAjesd — 🇿🇦Silvesta kekana🇿🇦 (@Sili_kay) October 28, 2019

Dr Malinga recently dropped a banger just in time for December.



