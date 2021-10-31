WATCH: Drama over Tbo Touch episode on MacG's podcast

Tbo Touch recently joined MacG's popular “Podcast and Chill” platform to chat with the podcaster about his career and journey in the entertainment industry. However, once the episode aired he took to Twitter to express his disappointment at how the episode was edited.

"My interview on #PodcastandChillWithMacG was censored and edited. I guess the Tbo Touch story will always be distorted. “I will the rest of the story when the time is right! Big S/O to Mac & Sol for the recovery." My interview on #PodcastandChillWithMacG was censored and edited. I guess the Tbo Touch story will always be distorted. I will the rest of the story when the time is right! Big S/O to Mac & Sol for the recovery pic.twitter.com/imDmzTPRPZ — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) October 28, 2021 Ahead of the episode's release, MacG posted a statement on Twitter to explain the situation.

In it, he explained that the error was due to the memory card data being corrupted. "The long awaited and overdue episode with Tbo Touch has fallen victim to memory card data corruption," he explained. "And as a result some parts of the interview have been irretrievably lost." Statement regarding Tbo Touch Episode pic.twitter.com/aP3NNJ0DJF — Podcast with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) October 27, 2021 In the episode, which is available on YouTube, Tbo Touch shared some revelations about his tumultuous tenure at Metro FM, particularly how former acting chief operating officer of the SABC, Hlaudi Motsoeneng allegedly abused his role.

Motsoeneng, who occupied the position from 2011 to 2013, is currently the leader of the the political party, African Content Movement. Tbo Touch has flown largely under the radar for the past few years. Aside from his Touch Convoy initiative, the former Metro FM presenter hosts the Touch Down Drive on his Touch HD online radio platform.