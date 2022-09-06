WATCH: Felo Le Tee steals the show at London’s Ama Fest

During this weekend’s amapiano festival, Ama Fest, in London, it was superstar producer and DJ Felo Le Tee who stole the show and has been receiving all the plaudits online for his show-stopping performance. Felo shared a reel of his performance that saw the DJ move from behind the DJ decks to the front of the stage at the South of England (SOE) Showground as he performed his latest hit single “Manca” featuring Toss. During his performance he was joined on stage by Young Stunna and Zeus Omega.

“WHAT A SHOW!! THANK YOOOU!!! UK y’all been showing nothing but love!!!!🤞🏽😮‍💨🤍🇬🇧🇿🇦,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guluva | Tsa Felo😮‍💨🍀 (@feloletee) DBN Gogo was among those who took to Twitter to congratulate Felo along with Pabi Cooper, who she also DJed for. @DBNGOGO wrote: “Got to dj for @cooper_pabi and @FeloLeTee for their debut London show last night ❤️. Let me tell you about stars 😭🔥. Those two are stars!”

Got to dj for @cooper_pabi and @FeloLeTee for their debut London show last night ❤️. Let me tell you about stars 😭🔥. Those two are stars! — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) September 4, 2022 Other performers at the sold-out festival included Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, Musa Keys and Mellow & Sleazy. Young Stunna, who’s fresh off winning his first South African Music Awards (Samas) after his breakthrough year, was also among the performers festival goers have been raving about. The Kabza De Small protégé shared a video of his experience in London and expressed his gratitude. “God, I don't know what to say now, you're really showing me flames. @amafestuk thank you so much for trusting me we enjoyed every second, can't wait to do it again. London is amazing ! Akwande.”