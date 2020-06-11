WATCH: Funnyman Skhumba Hlophe weighs in on cigarette ban

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe joined thousands of South Africans to fight the ban on cigarette and tobacco products during the national lockdown, which is part of government’s plan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With tensions rising as different parties challenging the ruling in court, South Africans found a lighter side to things.

On Wednesday, Hlophe weighed in on the cigarette ban, thanking the Senior Counsel Arnold Subel for his effort to fight for the rights of the smokers in Mzansi.

In a video clip, he is seen watching the court proceedings on the news and commented: “We don’t know his name and we don’t really care...all we know is that we want cigarettes. We just want to smoke and think clearly.

"We don’t know who he is, he’s fighting for us, we’re not even aware that there’s someone fighting for the rights of smokers in this country...People in the townships are not familiar with him but we want to thank him.”