WATCH: Funnyman Skhumba Hlophe weighs in on cigarette ban
Comedian Skhumba Hlophe joined thousands of South Africans to fight the ban on cigarette and tobacco products during the national lockdown, which is part of government’s plan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
With tensions rising as different parties challenging the ruling in court, South Africans found a lighter side to things.
On Wednesday, Hlophe weighed in on the cigarette ban, thanking the Senior Counsel Arnold Subel for his effort to fight for the rights of the smokers in Mzansi.
In a video clip, he is seen watching the court proceedings on the news and commented: “We don’t know his name and we don’t really care...all we know is that we want cigarettes. We just want to smoke and think clearly.
"We don’t know who he is, he’s fighting for us, we’re not even aware that there’s someone fighting for the rights of smokers in this country...People in the townships are not familiar with him but we want to thank him.”
He went on to jokingly refer to Subel as Joshua Doore, implying that the senior counsel resembles the uncle in the furniture store adverts.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Skhumba (@skhumba_official) on
Tweeps were having a field day, cackling at the "Joshua Doore" joke.
😂😂😂 Guys 😂😂😭 . 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/aMwObtEg3F— Kagiso Malao (@KagisoMalao) June 10, 2020
Dankie wena Joshua Door🤣🤣🤣🤣 someone stop this man— Kulz 🇿🇦 (@_Kulz_) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Joshua Door— Blessed Mnisi (@Spapi_mb_07) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020