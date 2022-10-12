WATCH: Gogo Maweni trash talks ex SK Khoza: ‘I have a video of him using drugs’

Popular sangoma and reality TV star Lee Ann Makopo, best known as Gogo Maweni, has made shocking revelations about her former lover Sthembiso “SK” Khoza in a recent episode of the popular podcast “Point of View with Gigi Lamayne”. In the explosive interview, she called Khoza out for being a deadbeat dad and revealed his alleged drug use and factors that contributed to their failed relationship.

The “Izangoma Zodumo” admitted to using drugs when she was still in a relationship with Khoza. “I won’t lie, I tried coke … You try coke to a point where you say, argh, this is not me,” Gogo Maweni told Lamayne. She added that she was the one buying the drugs at the time because her former lover could not afford them.

“You are introduced to drugs by this person, who cannot even afford the drugs but because you are a cheese girl (someone who comes from a rich background), you can afford to buy them (drugs).” “There are live views (social media live broadcasts) that I got from SK, …I don't know whether they were real or they were only because I could buy him drugs. “So yes, we spent a lot of time together, we had sex and we had a baby.”

Gogo Maweni, who first exposed Khoza as an absent father on “Izangoma Zodumo” in 2020, spoke up about the actor’s continuous lack of financial support for their son. “When I got pregnant with Rori, he said to me he was not ready to have another child, and I said to him, ‘I believe there’s a reason why I am pregnant and I’m supposed to have this child. I don’t know what the reason is but I’m not going to have an abortion to please a man’. “He then said ‘because you love me and you think after you have had the abortion, I’m going to leave you, let us to court and sign (get married at the courthouse)’.”

Gogo Maweni told Lamayne she will expose Khoza’s drug use, should he deny the claims. “If he comes back and say that I'm taking smack, I got a video of you taking drugs in the bathroom. “I can tarnish him if I want to, but I choose not to do that.”

Gogo Maweni also alleged that Khoza has never made a concerted effort to build a relationship with their son. “SK would come to my house but cannot sit with his son, he would ask me, ‘can he not go to your mom while we are together because I’m not comfortable with sitting with him right now? I’m not ready.’ Who does that? “I chose that man over my own child. Till today, it breaks me because I chose that sh**, that a**hole over my son,” expressed the star.