WATCH: ‘Gomora’ cast celebrates Sana Mchunu’s DStvMVCA win

Actress Sannah ‘Sana’ Mchunu received a warm welcome back on to the set of “Gomora” following her win at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA). Mchunu’s fellow cast members couldn’t contain their excitement as they sang and danced around the actress who portrays Zodwa on the telenovela.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mchunu can be seen holding her favourite actress award, which she collected at the recent awards held at the Sun Arena in Pretoria. The production crew and actors flunked Mchunu, who can be seen to be emotionally taken back by the love. She captioned the video with emojis that showed exactly how she felt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sannah Mcunu (@sanamchunu7) Fellow cast members have been showing her love from the moment she received the well deserved accolade. When her name was called out as the winner of the award, many of her cast members jumped on stage to celebrate the moment. During her acceptance speech, Mchunu used Zodwa’s broken English which the character is well known for as she thanked her supporters for voting for her.

The actress has been on Mzansi screens for a while now but her role in “Gomora” has taken her career to new heights and made her a recognisable talent. Her character Zodwa, who never completed her education struggled with alcohol addiction and was a single mother trying to raise her son Teddy (Sicelo Buthelezi). In an Instagram post, “Gomora” executive producer Lulu Hela praised the actress.

“Sis Sana, you are a true testament to what life can be when you don’t give up. “We are so elated for you. We are so proud of you. You deserve this and so much more,” she wrote. She has trended on social media for her riveting performances that have fans praising her prowess as an actor.