WATCH: Hector Bartlett pays a moving tribute to dad Jamie Bartlett

Hector Bartlett says the family is still struggling to come to terms with his father Jamie Bartlett’s sudden death on Monday. Best known for his villainous role of David Genaro on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”, Bartlett passed away on Monday, May 23.

The family confirmed in a statement that the 55-year-old stage and television actor died in his sleep, after suffering a cardiac arrest. “It is with deep pain and loss, that the management of Jamie Bartlett, South African film, television and theatre actor and icon, confirms that he has passed away,” read the family statement. The family also announced that the veteran actor will be laid to rest in Cape Town, following a private ceremony that will be attended by family and close friends only.

The funeral date is yet to be confirmed. In his moving tribute to his father, Hector described his him as “a passionate man on and off-screen”. “My father said to me, very young, to try and be interested and, therefore, interesting. I think that's something I've taken forward in life in our journey together,” shared Hector, in his recent interview with Dan Moyane, on eNCA.

Reflecting on some of his fondest memories, Hector said: “We spent a lot of our time road tripping throughout South Africa, through the smallest of the small towns, spending time in India together, as a young boy. “He was fascinated by food, texture, nature, by colour. He really did live the passion that I think he brought to the millions of screens across South Africa. “He brought that into my life as a very young man and, I think, as an unbelievable father. He was the fire that inspired me through the most unbelievable performances on screen, on stage and through every single life that he touched.

“I couldn't think of a better person to witness or learn from in terms of how you ignite someone, in terms of how you light up their world, and how you speak to their imagination. “My father has a miraculous ability to speak to everyone and make everyone feel seen as though they know him, a rare relatability, and I think that's naturally the reason we've seen such a success for him on screen. Hector also thanked fans across South Africa for all the love and support, after the news of his father’s passing broke, earlier this week.

