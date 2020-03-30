WATCH: Here's how Rami Chuene's character was killed off on 'The Queen'
The Fergusons just wanted Rami Chuene gone, that TGom exit wasn't befitting at all. It was way too lame..#TheQueenMzansi— Dimakatšo waga Phela (@SirDimaks) March 27, 2020
Hao mara TGom @ramichuene the queen wont be the same without you😭I’m deeply hurt— Call me Thabo🩸 (@callmethaboo) March 27, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Bu1tLf2p2k
Thank you @ramichuene Your consistency in the industry is inspiring😍❤️ you make me believe everyday that indeed acting is a slice of life. #tgomnation #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/1RqdGjHtnd— Scene two, Take three! 🎬 (@tshego_hope) March 27, 2020
Yoh! So that was the end of Gracious Mabuza aka T-Gom aka Hardbody😂😭😭💔. I'm struggling to hold back my tears😭😭. @ramichuene thank you for your exceptional work. Thank you for entertaining us. Good luck on your future endeavors. Love you!😘❤ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/REKpjxn38d— pretty hun from the 2 6 🇧🇼❤ (@thee___goddess) March 27, 2020
Wait, what happened. So that's how TGOM exits. Let's try again hawa! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UjlpmWNs6D— Vukosi_madalane25 (@Vk_Madz) March 27, 2020