WATCH: Here's how Rami Chuene's character was killed off on 'The Queen'





Played but Rami Chuene, Gracious was loved from the moment she joined The Queen and have given viewers more memes than we could name.





In her last scene, Gracious is asked by Skumbuzo, to become his second wife. Gracious says yes, but Skhumbuzo storms out of the restaurant after he receives a picture of Gracious in bed with another man. Gracious runs after him but his first wife, Nomzamo, attacks Gracious with a cane and kills her.

