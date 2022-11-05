WATCH: Hysterical fan chases after Cassper Nyovest during his jog

In a video posted on Twitter, Cassper Nyovest is seen jogging in the streets of Mafikeng with his best friend, Carpo. A fan captures the moment as a taxi passes by hooting after apparently recognising the superstar rapper.

A few moments later, a woman can be heard screaming hysterically. She then comes into frame running towards the pair with her phone out ready to take some snaps. A startled Carpo looks back while Nyovest continues his jog. Nyovest commented on the post on Twitter, saying, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 dawg she scared me.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂 dawg she scared me https://t.co/vd3NT7FGP8 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 2, 2022 Nyovest is in his home town of Mafikeng ahead of his bid to sell out Mmabatho Stadium on December 3, in the latest instalment of his “Fill Up” series. He’s previously hosted Fill Up concerts at The Dome, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida Stadium. Nyovest shared a picture of himself after the jog with the caption, “If you zoom into this picture you will see the real goal. Decided to drive down to my hood (Mafikeng) and run 10km around the stadium that I am playing on the 3rd of December.

“The king is coming back home!!!! This one is gonna be a special one!!! Get your tickets now before we sell out!! #FillUpMmabathoStadium.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Apart from promoting his coming show at Mmabatho Stadium, Nyovest has been punting his new Root of Fame Capsule fashion line, which was made available on Friday after weeks of promotion. On Thursday Nyovest, ever the marketing opportunist, shared a glimpse into the new line by posting an Instagram Reel of him modelling the new collection with AKA’s “Lemons (Lemonade)” as the soundtrack.

