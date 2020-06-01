WATCH: Is Kairo Forbes following in her parents footsteps?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kairo Forbes is one of the most versatile young influencers in South Africa. If she's not collaborating with her mommy, DJ Zinhle, on creating watches or having meet and greets with her fans, then she is entertaining her almost 1 million followers on Instagram. Thanks to her parents, AKA, DJ Zinhle and her "Glammy" (Lynn Forbes) the 4-year-old has created quiet the name for herself on and off social media. This week, Kairo showed off her singing skills in a cute Instagram video. Kairo's mom, DJ Zinhle, took to Instagram where she posted the video of Kairo singing a nursery rhythm to her Biro Yorkie named Kleo, who also happens to have her own Instagram page.

In the video caption, the "Umilio" hitmaker wrote: "Is love ever too much? 😂 if @kleo.forbes could talk, she’d tell us... my sweet loving baby girl @kairo.forbes loves Kleo just a little too much, maybe this is how mommy suffocates her with love too. 😂 | Thank you for the video @LynnForbesZa, I hope Kleo is okay. 😂❤️".

Kairo is tightly squeezing Kleo in the video while singing a sweet song. Kleo looks very uncomfortable and is desperately trying to escape Kairo's cuddle, but Kairo refuses to let her lose and keeps singing.

The video garnered more than 80 000 views in just a few hours, but as much as fans enjoyed the video saying that she sounded like her dad, AKA, they also could not help but express their sadness for the dog.

Here's a few tweets:

@kobela_b_ said: "I just love the way she sounds like her father❤️".

@rosemary_on_clafoutis said: "Very adorbs shem buh that dog wriggling too much, must have gotten uncomfortable".

@ziphelelen said: "It’s all love but this is how kids get bitten. Fur baby is uncomfortable. Please be careful".



@yolisa.n said: "Little doggy is choking bo".