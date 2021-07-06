WATCH: Jamie Foxx says he’s down to battle it out with DJ Bongz in dance off

Award-winning Hollywood star Jamie Foxx says he is ready to go toe to toe with South Africa musician DJ Bongz to see who takes first place when it comes to the stanky leg/gwara gwara. DJ Bongz recently challenged Jamie to a dance-off to see who could be crowned the king of the gwara gwara, or the stanky leg as it's called in the US.

The Oscar winner responded to DJ Bongz, saying he is down to fight it out on the dance floor on Instagram. In a video DJ Bongz posted on his Instagram account, Jamie states he is keen on working with the star, even after their battle. “We will set it up, we will do a live Insta(gram) dance battle like you said, man. I appreciate your talents man. Hopefully, we can get in the same room together and chop it up my brother,” said Jamie.

Fans of the two stars are looking forward to the battle considering Jamie's love for South African dance moves. When the gwara gwara was taking the world by storm back in 2019, Jamie made sure he did not miss that boat. He posted a video of himself trying out the dance. "I dance like this when ... 1. The caffeine kicks in ... 2. the check clears ... 3. I Just got threw watching the opening of Coming to America ... What y'all got?! caption this! ... while I ice my f****** hamstring!," wrote the Jamie in the caption.