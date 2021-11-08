WATCH: K Naomi announces pregnancy

Local media personality K Naomi announced on Sunday that she’s expecting a bundle of joy. Taking to her social media pages, she shared a video of her maternity photoshoot wearing a gold knee-length dress with ruffled sleeves.

She captioned the post: “Oh Baby!🤰🏽🤍💍 Another beautiful chapter… So excited, so nervous, Baby P is on the way! And so the journey begins…#AGodThing“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin) The congratulatory messages were coming from fans and fellow Mzansi A-listers. Rapper Moozlie said: “Congrats Mama”.

Amapiano star DBN Gogo commented: ❤️ “are you happy” congratulations my love.“ Singer Shekhinah said: “OMG!!!❤️😍congratulations.” Stylist and photographer Trevor Stuurman commented: “So Special. Congrats.”

K Naomi thanked everyone for the messages and shared the first full-length picture from the shoot and said: “Thank you for all the congratulatory messages! “Carrying precious cargo isn’t as easy as people make it but it’s the most beautiful experience! “Too have the freedom to fully immerse and enjoy this journey for me is Top 1 priority. I can breathe now and just be…lol

“I genuinely can’t wait to meet Baby P!🤍🤰🏽✨ Wearing @nadinemerabi set.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin) This comes after she revealed in September that she was engaged. The TV host made her relationship with her fiancé, known only as Tshepo, Instagram official earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, K Naomi made the big announcement about Tshepo putting a ring on it, captioning the post: “I said ‘yes’ to my best friend! “I remember my fiancé saying this: ’Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated … this was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day. “You’ve done exactly that from the day 1. I’m still in awe … This is really a love like no other, nothing I ever imagined to happen to me.