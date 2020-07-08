WATCH: Kairo Forbes celebrates 5th birthday with 1 million IG followers

AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter, Kairo Forbes turned 5 and Mzansi is celebrating. Kairo is not just celebrating her 5th birthday on Wednesday, she’s also celebrating another milestone. The young socialite and entrepreneur has reached 1 million followers on Instagram. The account is managed by her grandmother aka glammy, Lynn Forbes. Like a true social media sensations, at just five years old, Kairo is verified on Instagram. The youngster recently announced that she will be donating 100 kiddies masks to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Kairo also released her very own watch in collaboration with her mom’s brand, Era by DJ Zinhle.

Talk about boss moves.

The 5-year-old topped the trend list as fans share their sweet tributes on social media in honour of the child star.

Below are some of the heartwarming tributes messages to Kairo.

OMG🤭! Our Lil Princess #KairoTurns5 today 😍🎂🎊. Happy Birthday Princess And Many More❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhtszjHK1B — ❤️Ⓜ️EGATEE❤️ (@tshego_kgetsi) July 8, 2020

Taking to her Insta stories, the queen of the decks revealed that she is hosting Kairo’s birthday party at home.

On Tuesday, she posted video asking fellow moms if they also cry on their children’s birthdays. She said Kairo’s birthday is such an emotional event for her.

The doting mom is taking all necessary measures to ensure that Kairo is safe. She is taking no chances when it comes to the safety of her family, she’s seen sanitising everyone who is assisting with the party preparations and insisting that everyone wears protective gear.

Below is a glimpse into Kairo birthday bash:

