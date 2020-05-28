WATCH: Kairo Forbes gives her mom DJ Zinhle two gold stars

Kairo Forbes gave her mom, DJ Zinhle, two gold stars on Wednesday morning, May 28. One for not complaining and another for being "the best mommy in the whole wide world". The "Umlilo" hitmaker posted a few cute and quirky videos on her Instagram stories of little Kairo dressed warmly in a pink coat, grey leg warmers and a pink and grey beanie and boots. In the video, Kairo puts gold stars on her mother's sweater. Her "Glammy", Lynn Forbes, is recording and can be heard in the background when Kairo says that one of the gold stars was for DJ Zinhle being a terrific mother.



In another video, Kairo lovingly walks to towards her mom, says "good morning mommy" and gives her a kiss.

The third video showed Kairo is carrying her mom's breakfast tray out of the bedroom, which made DJ Zinhle a bit nervous.

"Oh, you are a big girl, I am so stressed," said Zinhle as Kairo walked quickly out the bedroom with the tray.

In the last video DJ Zinhle asked Kairo why she doesn't like "corona" to which the 4-year-old responded: "Because we can't go anywhere and get toys. I am scared all the toys are gone from the toy shop."

In a separate video on Kairo's Instagram page, she has a "serious" discussion with her "Glammy" on why it is important to have the same number of "boy and girl" dolls and that "boy dolls" should be taller than "girl dolls".

In the video Kairo expressed that boys should be taller than girls so that they can carry girls if their "feet hurt".

In the 5 minute video, Kairo goes on to say that she has more girl dolls than boy dolls.

Kairo's dad, AKA commented on the tweet saying: "Let’s give some of these dolls away to other kids who don’t have any to play with".