WATCH: Kelly Rowland praises Bontle Modiselle after dance lesson

International singer Kelly Rowland recently visited Johannesburg and has shared a few of the highlights of her trip on social media. The “Dilemma” star had a great time in the country and can't wait to come back and get her heart, which she has left behind.

In a highlight video shared by the singer, she praises local dancer choreographer and TV personality Bontle Modiselle. In the clip, the former Destiny’s Child member reveals she got the most amazing dance lesson from Bontle. She goes on to urge tourist’s to visit Bontle’s studio. "This brilliant, honest, authentic, brown South African beauty just gave me the most amazing dance lesson of my life," says the singer before getting the dancer to introduce herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Modiselle was overjoyed about her moment with the US singer and shared on Instagram and revealed that the moment was “everything dreams are made of”. “Thank you for being as beautiful as I imagined you to be, more so in person. This moment was everything dreams are made of and I can’t tell you what it meant to me and the people we shared this with. It’s still unbelievable to me considering the love and respect I’ve had for you since I was a little girl. A true honour,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle | MaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle) In November, Modiselle announced the opening of her new dance studio in Maboneng, where she hosted Rowland for her lesson.

Modiselle is not the only local personality Rowland had a moment with, she also had an interaction with actress, tv and radio personality Thando Thabethe, who gave her some Thabootys. Rowland clearly loved Thando’s underwear and shapewear, as she shared a clip of herself dressed in the blue ‘Girl on Fire’ bodysuit that she was gifted. It is unclear at this stage whether Rowland visited Mzansi for work or pleasure.