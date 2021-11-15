WATCH: Khanyi Mbau finally reveals why she left Kudzai in Dubai
Media personality Khanyi Mbau has finally lifted the lid on why she left her boyfriend in Dubai.
In September, Khanyi and her Zimbabwean-born boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga made headlines after he suggested that Khanyi was missing in Dubai.
He said he had dropped off Khanyi at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened.
He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi and said he was unable to find her.
A few hours later, Kudzai revealed that the “Abomama” star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship.
Now, in a radio interview, Khanyi has said that she left in a hurry to protect her mental space.
She also explained why she produced a song, “Shiya Indoda e Dubai”, once she returned home.
“I have never spoken about this Dubai thing. People saw the song as a mockery, it was actually a statement to empower you and say know your worth, if you’re not happy in a place never stay, leave and work things out,” she said.
Khanyi said she dedicated the song to Kudzai.
I dedicated it to him for being a man and showing emotions and fighting for the person he loves publicly,” she said.
When asked why she left Dubai, Khanyi said: “It was just a choice of I need to protect my mental health right now, I can’t function in this environment, let me go home. It was not out of anything (else).”
Khanyi Mbau explains what happened in Dubai and why she left Kudzai without warning.— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 12, 2021
Khanyi Mbau also says her unreleased single Shiy' Indoda e-Dubai is a dedication to Kudzai. pic.twitter.com/ctLptsfcpa
A few weeks later, Khanyi got on a first-class flight to Dubai and reunited with Kudzai.
“I hate leaving things unfinished. We needed to sit and have a conversation. At the time our relationship was eight months old and we had our biggest fight. We had to have a proper sit-down and look at where did we lose it,” she said.