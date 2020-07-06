WATCH: Khanyi Mbau shows how to really fly in a private jet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If the latest challenge is to see who looks better flying in a private jet, we will have to leave that challenge to Mzansi's celebrities. Last week social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase posted a video of herself walking next to a private jet with the caption "This is how I pull up baby". While many questioned whether she actually flew in the jet or not, the post went viral, with more than 2.2 million views on Twitter. Following her post, media personality Khanyi Mbau posted a video of herself walking out of a private jet that just landed. Known for being spicy, Khanyi tagged Mihlali in the post saying "is this correct doll".

The "Red Room" star did not stop there.

She later posted another video of herself boarding a private jet. In the video, she is seen dancing to Burna Boy's "Ye" while boarding the private jet as it is loaded with luggage.

Khanyi also posted selfies from the private flight.

See her posts below:

Back to the J pic.twitter.com/O3ViYPbwHR — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 5, 2020

Her posts saw her hit the trends list with many saying how iconic she was and that everything she did seemed natural unlike with other famous faces in Mzansi.

See how tweeps reacted below:

Khanyi Mbau is that kind of person who doesn't force what she wants to be, it just happens and that's so cool about her, she's a socialite and celebrity by default. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/HEyoc4Zo7s — 100%Mac 🍟🍔🥤 (@macdonaldmtilen) July 5, 2020

I honestly don’t think it’s possible to truly hate Khanyi Mbau. She’s just so cool. — YouTube: Elihle Gwala (@ElihleGwala) July 5, 2020

As you can see. Not engine or cockpit covers in place. I’m just saying pic.twitter.com/I86bTihMgE — 💢Stevovo💢 (@TheeJuice03) July 5, 2020

I know what you guys are thinking. Yes she did it better. pic.twitter.com/yTqdPVZ9p4 — Sir Daniel. (@Dani_Gift) July 5, 2020

they must learn👌 — masthy (@Thabuna) July 5, 2020



