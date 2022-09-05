WATCH: Khaya Dlanga’s post of K Naomi’s white wedding backfires

Media personality K Naomi Noinyane and her husband Tshepo Phakathi celebrated their white wedding, surrounded by family and friends, on the weekend. The pair welcomed their child late last year and they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in March this year.

Similar to her traditional wedding celebrations, the bride did not share any visuals of her big day, she let her guests and friends share the special moments on their social media platforms. Some of the A-listers that were in attendance include celebrity chef and TV host Lorna Maseko, actress and singer Nandi Madida, TV host and property mogul TT Mbha, media personality Lerato Sengadi Tsambo, content creator Tankiso “Tank” Makehene and author and comedian Khaya Dlanga. Taking to his Instagram, Dlanga shared snaps of the bride in a gorgeous off-shoulder wedding gown as she walked down the aisle.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Phakathi,” wrote the best-selling author. View this post on Instagram A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) While many took to the comments section of Dlanga’s post to share their best wishes to the newlyweds, others poked fun at the comedian, asking the annoying question, ‘When are you getting married?’ Mamotshewa Smith wrote: “Abuti (Brother) Khaya. You’re always going to weddings. When will you have your wedding?

Thando Nonxuba commented: ‘No one attends weddings like you do.” Mihlali Mambi added: “SAs best wedding photographer is back on the job😍😍.” Sinethemba Pearl wrote: “You and weddings.”

Hitting back at the haters for asking the silly question of marriage, Dlanga took to his Instagram to share a hilarious mini-video clip, that will keep the Monday blues at bay. He captioned the post: “If one more person says: “You’re always at weddings, when are you getting married?” Watch the reaction below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) Below are some of the weddingS that Dlanga attended recently. Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo’s wedding. “It was a wedding like no other. Congratulations to Tamaryn and Ze. What an absolutely epic time we had. Party of our lives,” shared Dlanga.