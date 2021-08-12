WATCH: Killer Kau’s girlfriend shares heartbreaking IG video after his death

The tragic death of amapiano artist Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, has sent shock waves through the music fraternity. And while his family, friends and fans mourn his death, the loss cuts even deeper for the artist’s girlfriend, Olwethu Mkhwanazi.

Kau and his fellow amapiano star Mpura died in a car crash over the weekend. According to media reports, the two along with upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, were on their way to Rustenburg to perform when the accident happened. Kau’s death has left Mkhwanazi devastated and heartbroken.

She took to Instagram to share a tribute video of the love of her life with the background song I Miss You by Aaliyah. In the caption she wrote: “There’s literally no greater pain, my heart has been ripped out of my chest. “It didn’t have to be this soon kodwa Sakhii.

“I literally don’t have the words right now but I love you my ACE! ♥️.” The video is filled with special moments captured on camera throughout their relationship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olwethu Mkhwanazi. 🤍 (@ollysuhn_) The video was viewed more than 747 000 times and was filled with emotional comments from industry friends and Kau’s fans.