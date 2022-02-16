WATCH: Kuli Roberts remembered at memorial service

Local pop culture icon Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts is being celebrated at the Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg. The Roberts and Mboya families said they were deeply thankful for the immense support from across the nation over the past few days.

Roberts died at the age of 49, on Wednesday, February 9, due to a suspected heart attack. “It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49). “Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings.

We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers,” part of the statement read. She is survived by her two children, Tembela and Laeun, her grandchild, her three siblings, including actress Hlubi Mboya Arnold, as well as her parents. Watch the memorial service below:

Roberts lived a full life and was the ultimate multi-hyphenate. She was an institution in the world of print and broadcast media, having had several high-profile jobs that saw her become a major player in the industry.

She had an illustrious career as a journalist and editor. The former magazine editor and columnist was also a fashionista. She loved glittery clothes and high heels. Roberts was popular on television and radio and was known for her no-holds-barred approach towards wrongdoings in the entertainment industry. She was an activist for people living with albinism.