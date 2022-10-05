WATCH: Lady Zamar: ‘I want to be heard’

The one thing Lady Zamar always wanted was “to be heard”. The singer and songwriter said her “soft” voice was always lost in the crowd but through her music, she made people listen.

“I want to be heard; as a child that is what I’ve always wanted. I felt like I was never heard because I speak so softly. And it created a need to have people hear what I have to say,” she said on a recent interview on “The Unplugged” with SlikourOnLife. The “Collide” hitmaker opened up about her obsession with the “darker” things in life, saying that she thought a lot about death and loved vampires. “I am obsessed with vampires and supernatural things. I believe that we are living in a world that has so much bad that’s going on and it is completely hidden by all the information technology, and we are not aware of it.

Watch video “I also think a lot about death. I don’t know why people are afraid of death. I think that in order for you to properly live, you need to embrace the fact that you’re going to die.” The star wanted to write about the dark thoughts in her songs but was unable to.

“I wish I could write that in my songs sometimes, but I can’t; people want to hear about beauty, even when you’re talking about things that are bad. They want to hear it from a perspective of hope. It gets tiring, so I just park that away.” The Thembisa-born artist, who loves to write and has a children’s book out, said that as a child, she would always make up stories and test it out on her friends to see whether they would believe her. “I’d tell them that I am lying, but I realised that when I say things, I have influence, especially through writing. I would apologies to my parents in writing and it had a greater impact,” she said.

“I have been working on a trilogy for a good eight years now, but I don’t know if it will be ready any time soon. I have one completed anthology that I want to publish and I am still working on my second one. “And I am writing my second children’s story. I always tell people I’m 100% for writing and 99% for music.” How does she keep her sanity in the space she’s in?

“I remember the core of what I want to do is spread a message and I think the art of a great artist is getting the message across.” The singer, who also suffers from social anxiety, said she lived in her own head and tried not to “read the room”. “The biggest misconception about me is that I am dumb. I’m not dumb, I just smile. Everything I do and say is not stupid. Stop thinking that!

“I don’t try to prove anything to anyone, I feel like it is such a waste of time. I have such limited time on this earth, and my job is not to make you believe. “My job is only to make you hear what I have to say and what I have to say is ‘this is the message’. I feel no pressure, the art for me is the most important thing.” Ending the conversation, the artist said that in her writing, she kept coming back to the message of “love”.