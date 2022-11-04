WATCH: Lamiez and Khuli Chana celebrate their love with pregnancy announcement

One of Mzansi’s favourite couples - queen of the decks Lamiez Holworthy and hip hop legend Khulane “Khuli Chana” Morule - are expecting their first baby and it’s a boy. Taking to their respective social media platforms, the duo warmed the hearts of many South Africans with the visuals of their third-wedding anniversary dinner celebration on Wednesday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

The anniversary celebration was accompanied by a pregnancy announcement, with Lamiez showcasing her growing baby bump. The couple also hosted a cute gender reveal for their new family addition. In the video shared on her Instagram, the couple is seen walking hand in hand down the staircase of their Joburg home and Holworthy is heard saying to her husband: “I know I am blessed, just having you by my side.

“Today, my surname officially changed,” said the star, after signing their marriage licence, which formed part of the celebrations. In her post, the “Metro FM” presenter also reintroduced herself as Mrs Morule. “Ke Nna (I am) Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Ngwetsi ya Bakwena ba ga Mogopa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ke thedimogane e mmele o borethe, e e yareng e bapantswe le kgomo e e phale … Kwena e ntsho ya mogopa!!❤️. The Pretoria-born star also expressed her gratitude to her God and her ancestors as she embarks on her new journey of motherhood. “This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer (by the grace of God and my ancestors) ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka. 🥺”

Story continues below Advertisement

Fans and friends took to various social media platforms to congratulate the couple on their forthcoming bundle of joy. “Congratulations 😍😍😍😍💙💙💙💙❤️,” said actress Makgotso M. “Congrats you guys 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂,” commented social media influencer Gugu Khati.

Taking to her Instagram, comedienne and TV host Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana penned a moving to her bestie. “Dawg? If there ever anyone who deserves this much happiness? It’s YOU! You love us all so loudly and you show up … You’ve found your perfect match, a Love story that we all dream of. “Within the hard work you put in your career, you deserve all this and more … Congratulations … kego rata kesa ikhutsi ( I love you).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @the_funnychef According to “Drum magazine”, the couple met in August 2018 at a gig in Nelspruit. “It was love at first sight for Khuli,” Holworthy told the publication. “It was guy meets girl, a guy falls in love and is super smitten. She was the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“She just finished playing a hot set as I was supposed to leave but decided to stay a little longer and never left.” Twitter has gone into a frenzy following the announcement, with Holworthy topping the trend list. Check out some of the reactions.

@mosadi tweeted: “I’ve been replaying lamiez’s signing ceremony and gender reveal Instagram reel chopping onions 🥺 please love is beautiful and no one can convince me otherwise. Iv been replaying lamiez’s signing ceremony and gender reveal Instagram reel chopping onions 🥺 please love is beautiful and no one can convince me otherwise. — Karabo Mokou (@mosadi_) November 3, 2022 @brendaSehume said: “The Lamiez and Khuli kind of love. It looks like it’s planned out by God and their ancestors.” The Lamiez and Khuli kind of love. It looks like it's planned out by God and their ancestors — Brenda Sehume (@brendaSehume) November 3, 2022 @MphoMaboi_ said: “Happy for Lamiez and Khuli. To love and be loved, a beautiful thing”.