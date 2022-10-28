WATCH: Lasizwe and Moghelingz ready to dance and dodge bombs at Joburg Pride

One thing about South Africans is that they will find the humour in any situation, even a terror threat. Content creators Lasizwe Dambuza and Banele Ndaba (Moghelingz) shared a video of the fun they will be having on Saturday.

In the video, the two are seen dancing away to Beyonce's "Break My Soul" and dodging bombs as they enjoy their time at Joburg Gay Pride. "This will be us on Saturday in Sandton! Come rain or shine, bomb or no bomb!" wrote Dambuza. On Twitter, the video has been viewed 922k times and on Instagram 654k and it’s raking up the number of likes.

This will be us on Saturday in Sandton! Come rain or shine, bomb or no bomb! pic.twitter.com/qfMa2z6eKz — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 27, 2022 Social media users have been left in stitches by the content creators and plenty of laughing emojis could be seen in the comments. @sivenathi_p said: “it’s the duckings for me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” @tash_nika commented: “This is actually funny😂😂😂😂😩😩😩🥹🥹😭😭😭.”

@khayeq_zulun said: “You guys play way too much 😂😂😂.” An alert of a possible terror attack planned for Sandton this weekend was issued by the US embassy on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) The alert brought into question whether the 33rd Johannesburg Pride March and Pride Africa Celebrations would still take place.

While it was touch and go for a moment, organisers revealed that celebrations would go ahead as planned after consultations with private security, the private security of Sandton Precinct and the authorities. In a statement, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride, Kaye Ally, said: “From a South African perspective, we believe that all lives matter. “Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US Embassy’s website.”