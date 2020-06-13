WATCH: Lasizwe issues an apology for 'sis bhuti' post
I am sorry pic.twitter.com/GgLWchcSTH— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 12, 2020
Was Lasizwe going to apologize if his "mentors" didn't call him?— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) June 13, 2020
Every queer person on my tl was quoting that tweet telling him to delete it and why it's problematic but he only decides to accept it when a "mentor" says something? pic.twitter.com/7WAqPEi4Je
To all the straight people who are accepting Lasizwe’s apology pic.twitter.com/7na10UeVda— Mpumz N. (@Mpumz_N) June 13, 2020
Lasizwe profits off making us the joke to straight people. He says all the things that straights wish they could— Jama. (@ThisIsPalo) June 12, 2020
Reminds me of black comedians who used to ridicule black people to white audiences.
Okasalayo lasiwe did something a lot of other celebrities wouldn’t do which is to apologize.— @thegorgkaybee❤️💅 (@MabotaSihle) June 13, 2020
Keep shining❤️❤️love and light. pic.twitter.com/5R5z2QdvGq
Straight women could have just sit down and eat their food. Or better yet, worry about their own problems because we know they are many in this country instead of speaking fir gay people that Lasizwe repeatedly disrepects in efforts to pander to them.— hisownmenzi (@menzimkhize_) June 13, 2020
My bf thinks I’m a jerk for not seeing anything wrong with that post however I just really feel like as gay men, we’ve survived a lot of labels from homophobic heterosexuals even from other gay men and I’m not apologetic to injustice but labeling ourselves using words— Ke Mo 1/2 Sotho 1/2 Pedi (@KaraboAngel_) June 13, 2020
straight people accepting this apology on here and white people forgiving bianca for being racist🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/joP5QuisAW— mrs goolova (@buhle_mhlabeni) June 13, 2020
Lasizwe’s apology wasn’t meant for me. Ngaz’faka mina speaking from a place of privilege as someone who’s never been called “sis bhuti” before. IT IS that deep if it’s a trigger to someone.— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) June 13, 2020
Ng’phaphile
I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to diminish anyone’s experience with that word✌🏾🌈❤️