WATCH: Lasizwe issues an apology for 'sis bhuti' post

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has issued an apology for his Twitter post which many deemed offensive, due to his picture caption.

In the original post, the "Fake It Till You Make It" star is wearing light daytime makeup along with a black lace front wig, which he has done many times before.

However, this time around he captioned the post "If sis bhuti was a person" which receives backlash since many view "sis bhuti" as a derogatory phrase which is often used in townships to tease black gay men.









On Friday night, he posted an apology video where he said that his aim was not to seek "attention" but to reclaim the phrase.





"To me when I was posted that image I was making a joke like I always do. But I have offended some people with that post and I received a few calls about that post especially my mentors."





He continued: "I was not being malicious or trying to seek attention or anything like that. If it came across like that. I'm really sorry and I'd like to apologise from the bottom of my heart."





His apology received a mixed reaction. Members of the LGBTQI+ community were especially irked by the number of people, who aren't apart of the queer community, accepting the apology.

Was Lasizwe going to apologize if his "mentors" didn't call him?



Every queer person on my tl was quoting that tweet telling him to delete it and why it's problematic but he only decides to accept it when a "mentor" says something? pic.twitter.com/7WAqPEi4Je — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) June 13, 2020

To all the straight people who are accepting Lasizwe’s apology pic.twitter.com/7na10UeVda — Mpumz N. (@Mpumz_N) June 13, 2020

Lasizwe profits off making us the joke to straight people. He says all the things that straights wish they could



Reminds me of black comedians who used to ridicule black people to white audiences. — Jama. (@ThisIsPalo) June 12, 2020

Okasalayo lasiwe did something a lot of other celebrities wouldn’t do which is to apologize.



Keep shining❤️❤️love and light. pic.twitter.com/5R5z2QdvGq — @thegorgkaybee❤️💅 (@MabotaSihle) June 13, 2020

Straight women could have just sit down and eat their food. Or better yet, worry about their own problems because we know they are many in this country instead of speaking fir gay people that Lasizwe repeatedly disrepects in efforts to pander to them. — hisownmenzi (@menzimkhize_) June 13, 2020

My bf thinks I’m a jerk for not seeing anything wrong with that post however I just really feel like as gay men, we’ve survived a lot of labels from homophobic heterosexuals even from other gay men and I’m not apologetic to injustice but labeling ourselves using words — Ke Mo 1/2 Sotho 1/2 Pedi (@KaraboAngel_) June 13, 2020

straight people accepting this apology on here and white people forgiving bianca for being racist🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/joP5QuisAW — mrs goolova (@buhle_mhlabeni) June 13, 2020