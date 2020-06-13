EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram
Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Lasizwe issues an apology for 'sis bhuti' post

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 54m ago

Share this article:

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has issued an apology for his Twitter post which many deemed offensive, due to his picture caption.

In the original post, the "Fake It Till You Make It" star is wearing light daytime makeup along with a black lace front wig, which he has done many times before. 

However, this time around he captioned the post "If sis bhuti was a person" which receives backlash since many view "sis bhuti" as a derogatory phrase which is often used in townships to tease black gay men. 


On Friday night, he posted an apology video where he said that his aim was not to seek "attention" but to reclaim the phrase. 

"To me when I was posted that image I was making a joke like I always do. But I have offended some people with that post and I received a few calls about that post especially my mentors."

He continued: "I was not being malicious or trying to seek attention or anything like that. If it came across like that. I'm really sorry and I'd like to apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Watch the video below:

His apology received a mixed reaction. Members of the LGBTQI+ community were especially irked by the number of people, who aren't apart of the queer community,  accepting the apology. 

Share this article:

Related Articles