WATCH: Lasizwe reveals he wants to sleep with a woman and ‘create a coloured baby’

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed a fantasy he has that no one anticipated. The star, who was a guest on “The Madness Method” with Moonchild Sanelly, shared that one of his fantasies included sleeping with a woman and making a child together.

Lasizwe, who is openly gay, was asked a string of questions by Moonchild. The premise of that show sees Moonchild handing her celebrity guests a pack of cards, they select one and discuss the topic listed on the card. During the interview, Lasizwe discussed a number of issues including public embarrassment and industry beefs.

The YouTuber and reality television star then revealed his fantasy after selecting that card. “I have two fantasies, one is really cute and I think the other is a weird one,” he started off by saying. “My cute fantasy, which I know is going to happen one day, I want that Shona and Connie Ferguson kind of love.

“I want to be married to my husband forever. “We must build an empire together,” he said. He then went on to tell Moonchild what his ‘weird’ fantasy was.

“I actually want to sleep with a woman and get her pregnant,” said Lasizwe to which Moonchild responded saying: “What?” Moonchild asked Lasizwe if he wanted to have his own children and ‘do the whole process.’ “I want to but I am scared. I will know that I have lived once those top two fantasies are achieved. And I want my child to be mixed race, I want to create a coloured,” he said.