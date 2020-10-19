WATCH: Letoya Makhene gets engaged

Actress Letoya Makhene is set to walk down the aisle after her girlfriend, Lebogang Keswa proposed to her. The couple took their young romance to the next level after the businesswoman proposed to Letoya, who stars as Tshidi Phakade on “Generations: The Legacy”, over the weekend. Lebogang got down on one knee when the pair landed after enjoying a hot-air balloon ride. “Letoya, will you marry me?” read a poster printed in big, bold, white letters. While Letoya stood facing the poster, Lebogang hugged her from behind before going down on one knee and proposing to Letoya.

Letoya struggled to fight back tears as she said, “yes!”

Watch the sweet moment below:

In April, the mother of four, who was previously married to Privilege Mangezi confirmed her relationship with Lebogang Keswa after Sunday World broke the news.

In a tweet, Letoya said that it was only a matter of time before the world found out.

While the news was met with positive reactions, the couple has had to deal with homophobic haters.

Last month the actress made a mini public announcement to all the men who flooded her DMs, TL and comments section, asking her what was “so special” about Lebogang that she's dating her instead of men.

After being flooded with such questions, Letoya decided to hit back.

“Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please, and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe ... here’s my answer ... she's great in bed.”