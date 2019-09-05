Mzansi Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

South Africans are spitting nails following senseless deaths of women and children around the country. The horrifying deaths of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, local boxer Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels and the four Jiyane siblings who were hanged by their father have sparked conversations on social media this week.

These and other heart-wrenching stories have been grabbing the headlines in recent days and South Africans are saying enough is enough.

Many protesters, especially women around the country have been demonstrating,condemning violence against women and children.

Singer Lira shared the powerful video the Mzansi Youth Choir, where young men are heard condemning violence against women.

The "Light There Be Light" star shared on her Instagram page "Young men and women of Mzansi. Listen to the boys , I love their message the most! I’ve felt that we need men to speak out against gender based violence - we need men to make a stand and to act better. ❤️🌺. I Salute the @mzansichoir for this 🌺❤️ #RipUyinene #SheMatters #HearHerVoiceSA"

She continued to translate the young men's message:

"Fathers and brothers

What have we done?

When not even the post office is safe. Justice System, where are you and what are you doing?

We are the disgrace of Africa if we use our strength to silence women.

It is now time to change our hearts. To let all women know that they are the rocks of our families, the rocks of our people, the rocks of our nation.

To you, our sisters, we vow to you that we will cherish you and these hands will never strike – only build.

Sis Uyinene, rest in peace. Let your death not be in vain."

Watch the video below:

Lira also to posted her message under the hashtag #HEARHERVOICE_SA. She wrote:

“She has a voice and it is for everyone to hear. Too many tragic headlines these days - from monthly to weekly to daily now ... How much more can we take?

"What can we do to stop this? What can we do to protect the daughters of South Africa? Is it even for us to stop it?

"The answer: a resounding YES! We can no longer just vent. What’s in our hands? What’s in our hearts? Who do we know who can help us?

"We ALL have something to give and contribute to this cause! Yes, social media posts spur the outcry, but now we need something more. Something tangible, to make a difference and have a lasting impact.

"She was not without a voice, but no one heard her. She fought back, and she fought back hard ... What would she have said if she survived? What would she have said if she still had her voice?

"Every murdered and abused woman and girl, every daughter of this beautiful country: She has a voice - hear her plea! It is time for EVERYONE to echo it."



