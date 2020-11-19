WATCH: Lucky Gumbi takes aim at DJ Tira

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Businessman Lucky Gumbi had some harsh words for DJ Tira when he called the musician “arrogant and self-centred”. The polygamist-turned-reality star made the comments in a scene on his show, “The Gumbis”, on SABC1. In a video of a scene, which was posted on social media by a Twitter user, Lucky can be heard saying he had some DJs he liked in South Africa, but Tira wasn't one of them. “When DJ Tira had nothing, we used to hire him as a DJ so he could play everywhere we were. I used to do gigs before I got married to Bayede, so I used to hire any DJ, Christos, Ganyani... Those people they respect other people. “If you compare Tira, even the way he walks tells you he's for himself. I don't care about him. I don't hate him but the way ... I'd just say he's an arrogant boy. With the other DJs that I've worked with, we still greet each other.”

He went on to explain that he'd bump into Tira at a garage and the DJ would act like he didn't know him.

“But when you're walking with a beautiful woman, he'll greet you seeing there's a skirt next to you.

“So, I don't care about him or his music. He needs to learn to respect other people, his fans and people who have been supporting him.”

Bab Gumbi waze wawuqala udweshu olungathi shuuu, you and @DJTira are two worlds apart this was absolutely unnecessary 😑 are you coming to be a role model or to show of your wealth or your wives or settle scores kwiTv🤷🏾‍♀️ uyasdida manje, sazise bo! #TheGumbis pic.twitter.com/ut9w0CzJE6 — 🤍Mam' Khulu 🇿🇦🌬 •P•H•U•M•E•L•E•L•E•♣️ (@phumelele_gasa) November 14, 2020

Lucky, who is a mining magnate and is also in coal transportation and construction, shocked social media when he paid R260 000 for his second wife’s bridal shower in 2018.

Later that year he paid R4 million for their lavish wedding.