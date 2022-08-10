WATCH: Makhadzi closes off her international tour in style

Following a five-stop tour of Canada and Europe over the past few weeks, Makhadzi is set to return home to South Africa this afternoon. "Good morning vho love ❤️❤️ I would like to thank everyone who pulled up for all my tours shows," she tweeted on August 9.

"It really means alot. I Really loved and enjoy your energy and how you were singing along with. This was my Saturday show in London. It was also one of the successful shows." Good morning vho love ❤️❤️



I would like to thank everyone who pulled up for all my tours shows. It really means alot. I Realy loved and enjoy your energy and how you were singing along with . This was my Saturday show in London 🇬🇧. It was also one of the Sucsess full shows pic.twitter.com/SnHSXMfIgR — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 9, 2022 The popular singer-songwriter closed off her tour with a performance in London on August 6. "🔥 the sing along proved to me that the world is waiting for me.❤️🔥🔥Londan was fire 🔥(sic)," she shared along with a video of her typically high energy performance.

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🔥 the sing along proved me the the world is waiting for me.❤️🔥🔥🇬🇧🇬🇧 londan was fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2kF7X2dgsY — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 9, 2022 "I Loved The Way The UK CROWD Responded To MaGear 😍 Queen 👑 Makhadzi ... The Goat MaGear Music Video Dropping Tonight 🔥🔥🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾 #MaGearMusicVideo," shared a fan on Twitter. I Loved The Way The UK 🇬🇧 CROWD Responded To MaGear 😍

Queen 👑 Makhadzi ... The Goat



MaGear Music Video Dropping Tonight 🔥🔥🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾#MaGearMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/CxzmDul4xV — Rudzani Racheal (@rudzani_racheal) August 9, 2022 Makhadzi is set to release the music video for her latest single "MaGear", featuring Mr Brown, this week. She also revealed that she'll be touring Australia and Namibia in September and October.

Through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, Makhadzi's label Open Mic Productions revealed that she'd be landing at OR Tambo International Airport this afternoon. "In the space of four weeks she performed in Canada and the UK to thousands of adoring fans and sold-out venues, captivating audiences with her bewitching dance moves and popular sing-alongs," read the press release. "Open Mic Productions rolls out the red carpet for the talented and much loved Makhadzi when she touches down at OR Tambo International Airport."