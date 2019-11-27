Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi's controversial king and queen of gqom are ready to set the record straight about their relationship in a special episode of "S'khipha Amafiles". When it comes to Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's relationship, the gqom duo have had many ups and downs, including the abuse scandal that happened earlier this year.

Enter "Uyajola99" host Jub Jub, to get the real story behind their tumultuous relationship.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, Jub Jub shared a trailer for the special which kicks off with him saying that people looking from the outside feel that Mampintsha and Babes don't love each other.

This segues to the "Wololo" rapper having a casual exchange about Mampintsha's bank card, leading to a cute scene where she tells him that she loves him and then drives away.