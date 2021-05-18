WATCH: Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo joins ‘Rockville’ and Mzansi reacts

Viewers of the hit drama series “Rockville” were left shocked when Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo made an appearance on the Mzansi Magic show.

The local personality made an appearance in this weeks episode when he was introduced to viewers as Trevor Gumbi’s onscreen boyfriend, Zamani.

Trevor, who plays Sipho, appears to be caught between a rock and a hard place when Vicky, who is played by Gail Mabalane, realises he is cheating and plans to make his life difficult.

In his first scene, Mohale shocks his on-screen boyfriend by showing up at his workplace after he did not sleep at home.

In the scene, Mohale is joined by Trevor, Gail and his real-life friend, Wiseman Zitha who plays Adonis, the man his boyfriend is cheating on him with.

Taking to Instagram, Mohale, who is married to media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, uploaded a clip of his scene.

“Meet Zamani. I made a young appearance on #RockVille5 this past Sunday, and the plot has definitely thickened!

“Adonis is definitely not happy with me and Sipho is definitely up to no good! Ei, Umjolo!”, he said in the caption.

He also thanked ’Rockville’ producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson. “Really enjoyed working amongst the greatest, @gail_mabalane @trevorgumbi @wisemanzither @tarinapatel. Thank you, @connie_ferguson @ferguson_films @sediimatsunyane”, he wrote.

See Mohale’s post below:

Following his appearance, viewers had a lot to say, see reactions below:

#RockVille5 mohale The Fergusons saw how good Mohales acting was in his relationship with Somizi and decided wow — I Girlfriend mayibe ne DRAMA (@GirlfriendNo22) May 17, 2021

#RockVille5 is Mohale going to plan another heist on Rockville?🥴 pic.twitter.com/PI2eJJ70rv — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) May 16, 2021

Mohale?? That's why he got married to Somizi 😂😂😂#RockVille5 — Khumo (KOO-mo) (@KKwaNtloana) May 16, 2021

So we just gonna ignore the fact that we saw Mohale and Tarina in this episode? People that we didn't know could act?😩💕 #RockVille5 — Allow her to reintroduce herself she is a queen!😍 (@BoityIs) May 16, 2021

In September last year Mohale responded to criticism he received after it was announced that he would be making a guest appearance on ’Rhythm City’.

Twitter users questioned why Mohale would be getting an acting job over performing arts graduates who were more qualified.

A debate ensued and while many defended his new gig, others lambasted it.

“About the ’Rhythm City’ gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person.

“I can’t blame myself for getting married to Somizi, and that now must not mean I shouldn’t pursue any opportunities simply because people are going to say that Somizi got them for me,” said Mohale.

He said that those making comments on social media know nothing about how he got the gig.

He also said that he auditioned for the role and was not alone in the audition as many have said.

“My agent sent me an email and said myself and six others have been picked to audition, I recorded a self-tape and sent it,” he said.