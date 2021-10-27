WATCH: Mr JazziQ has awkward interaction with fan on stage
Local amapiano producer Mr JazziQ recently had an awkward interaction with a fan on stage.
During his set at an unclear location, the “Woza” hitmaker is seen playing a set when a random fan jumps on stage next to him.
As he looked to the side with a confused look on his face, the unknown woman quickly stopped dancing and promptly left the DJ booth.
The crowd is audibly displeased with the amapiano star’s reaction to the whole situation.
While the video was first shared on TikTok, it made its way to Twitter and received mixed responses from tweeps.
He's cocky vele ase selo mfanowe— Mokope (@deonmampane) October 26, 2021
This is self sabotage. How can you be so unkind to people who make your livelihood?— FISOKUHLE DLAMINI (@FEESOD) October 26, 2021
JazziQ I have a ask? If it was Thuli or some influencer doing this 🤔 was the reaction going to be the same? https://t.co/Ee6vcfFHk0— Mama_Bokamoso (@Katlego_Denga) October 27, 2021
The problem is yall think you guys can just go up to random stranger at work like yall are friends. Get on the stage for what? Hayi lo girl naye. https://t.co/gBuuFoPdNp— just_kops🍭 (@just_kopano) October 27, 2021
No he’s not. This was an invasion of his personal space and anyone would’ve reacted the same way. https://t.co/vabEb2evsW— Adiwele Stan Account 🎶🔥 (@_awuvuyxna) October 27, 2021
But he didn’t do anything njee haoo… The Very Same Way Some Gent’s are not a cup of y’all Tea. She is also not his cup of tea …. https://t.co/EjL6YJLeZw— The OperatorZA (@wiisani) October 27, 2021
Over the weekend, many members of the amapiano fraternity were honoured at the first-ever SA Amapiano Awards.
Fans voted “Umsebenzi Wethu” as the Amapiano Song of the Year.
The song by Busta 929 and the late Mpura, who passed away in a tragic car accident earlier in the year, earned them a cool R50 000 cash prize.
Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa are also featured on the song.
Other winners on the night included the likes of Sir Trill, Major League DJz, Boohle and DJ Melzi.
See the full winners list for the night below:
- Best Amapiano Newcomer: Boohle
- Best Amapiano Dance Act: Kamo Mphela
- Best Amapiano Lyricist/Rapper: Mpura
- Best Amapiano Female Vocalist - Boohle
- Best Amapiano Male Vocalist: Sir Trill
- Best Amapiano Music Producer: Kabza De Small
- Best Amapiano Male Artist Award: Mr. JazziQ
- Best Amapiano Female Artist Award: Lady Du
- Best Amapiano Street Dancer: Hope Ramafalo
- Friends of Amapiano: Riky Rick
- Best Amapiano Music Video: “Dinaledi” by Major League DJz featuring Abidoza, Mpho Sebina
- Most Viral Amapiano Social Media Song of the Year: “Khuza Gogo” by DBN Gogo featuring Blaqnick, MasterBlaq, Mpura, Ama Avenger and MJ
- Best Collaboration: “Ama Neighbour” by Killer Kau & Mr. JazziQ ft. Reece Madlisa, Zuma and DJ Thackzin