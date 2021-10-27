EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Mr JazziQ. Picture: Instagram
Mr JazziQ. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Mr JazziQ has awkward interaction with fan on stage

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 53m ago

Share this article:

Local amapiano producer Mr JazziQ recently had an awkward interaction with a fan on stage.

During his set at an unclear location, the “Woza” hitmaker is seen playing a set when a random fan jumps on stage next to him.

As he looked to the side with a confused look on his face, the unknown woman quickly stopped dancing and promptly left the DJ booth.

The crowd is audibly displeased with the amapiano star’s reaction to the whole situation.

@rinae_n

Yoh💀

♬ original sound - Rinae_n

While the video was first shared on TikTok, it made its way to Twitter and received mixed responses from tweeps.

MORE ON THIS

Over the weekend, many members of the amapiano fraternity were honoured at the first-ever SA Amapiano Awards.

Fans voted “Umsebenzi Wethu” as the Amapiano Song of the Year.

The song by Busta 929 and the late Mpura, who passed away in a tragic car accident earlier in the year, earned them a cool R50 000 cash prize.

Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa are also featured on the song.

Other winners on the night included the likes of Sir Trill, Major League DJz, Boohle and DJ Melzi.

See the full winners list for the night below:

  • Best Amapiano Newcomer: Boohle
  • Best Amapiano Dance Act: Kamo Mphela
  • Best Amapiano Lyricist/Rapper: Mpura
  • Best Amapiano Female Vocalist - Boohle
  • Best Amapiano Male Vocalist: Sir Trill
  • Best Amapiano Music Producer: Kabza De Small
  • Best Amapiano Male Artist Award: Mr. JazziQ
  • Best Amapiano Female Artist Award: Lady Du
  • Best Amapiano Street Dancer: Hope Ramafalo
  • Friends of Amapiano: Riky Rick
  • Best Amapiano Music Video: “Dinaledi” by Major League DJz featuring Abidoza, Mpho Sebina
  • Most Viral Amapiano Social Media Song of the Year: “Khuza Gogo” by DBN Gogo featuring Blaqnick, MasterBlaq, Mpura, Ama Avenger and MJ
  • Best Collaboration: “Ama Neighbour” by Killer Kau & Mr. JazziQ ft. Reece Madlisa, Zuma and DJ Thackzin
Artists

Share this article: