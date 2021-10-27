WATCH: Mr JazziQ has awkward interaction with fan on stage

During his set at an unclear location, the “Woza” hitmaker is seen playing a set when a random fan jumps on stage next to him.

Local amapiano producer Mr JazziQ recently had an awkward interaction with a fan on stage.

As he looked to the side with a confused look on his face, the unknown woman quickly stopped dancing and promptly left the DJ booth.

The crowd is audibly displeased with the amapiano star’s reaction to the whole situation.

While the video was first shared on TikTok, it made its way to Twitter and received mixed responses from tweeps.