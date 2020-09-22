WATCH: 'My Octopus Teacher' parody will leave you in stitches

Comedian, actor and director Glen Biderman-Pam has hit the nail on the head with his latest parody that has left thousands of fans laughing. Inspired by the Netflix documentary, “My Octopus Teacher”, Biderman-Pam has cleverly titled his video, “My Kreepy Teacher”. The video that’s now viral shows Biderman-Pam taking to a crystal clear outdoor pool where he befriends the pool’s kreepy krauly. The video took just 72 hours to make with the help of a team. Mike Sharan, founder of Retroviral was the executive creative director on the project with editing done by Declan Manca and cinematography by Michael Carter. View this post on Instagram Written and Directed by @glenbidermanpam ECD: @mikesharman Edited by @declan_manca Cinematography by @michael_carter_filmmaker Location: @emineminemacdonald @kreepykraulyza A post shared by Glen Biderman-Pam (@glenbidermanpam) on Sep 20, 2020 at 5:24am PDT In the original documentary “My Octopus Teacher”, it tells the story of how producer and filmmaker, Craig Foster became friends with an octopus during his daily swims at the Cape Town kelp forest.

In the spoof video, Biderman-Pam nails the voice and monologue of the original story and teller.

Biderman -Pam’s fans commented quick and fast on the video making it reach more than 200 000 viewers in just under 10 hours.

TV presenter and second time around mom-to-be, Roxy Burger said: “I’m 38 weeks preggo and this nearly sent me into Labour 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”.

David Scott known as “The Kiffness” who is notoriously known for his recent parody video which also went viral, titled “Julius Malema” a Jerusalema parody also commented on the video saying: “You’ve outdone yourself bro 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🤣🤣🤣”.

Other fans, Debby_vella said: “This is the best thing I've seen in ages 👌”.

Amyallais said: “Omg this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my *life* hahahahahaha🔥👏🏾”.

Garrett.j.d.fitzpatrick said: “Jaaaast majestic” 😂🤣🤣 yirre Glen you flippen nailed this 😂🤣”.