WATCH: Mzansi’s Belinda Davids gets another standing ovation on 'Britain's Got Talent'

South African singer Belinda Davids has done it again. Davids received another standing ovation from the judges on “Britains Got Talent” when she blew them away with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”. This weeks semi-final of the 2020 edition of the hit talent competition saw Davids performing in front of returning judges Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo, David Williams and Amanda Holden. There was also a virtual audience watching from home. Davids, who is 43 years old and has travelled the world as a Whitney Houston tribute artist first wowed the judges during the theatre round of auditions on the show.

“I am just blown away honestly. That hit me right down to my bones. I was passionate, soulful, pure...it was just incredible. You were outstanding and you held your own”, said Ashley.

Agreeing with Ashley, David said it was electric from start to finish. “Most of Whitney’s songs are like mountains you have to climb and if you falter for one moment you are going to lose it and you didn’t.

“Tonight you honoured her in the most beautiful way you possibly could, so well done”, he said. Both Alesha and Amanda loved it too.

The winner of the competition will walk away with more than R5 million and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance line-up.

As a tribute artist, Davids has performed at some of the most prestigious theatres in the world, including London's Hammersmith Apollo, the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town and the Apollo Theater in New York City.