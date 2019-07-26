It is official, Nadia Nakai not only loves her body, she loves showing it off too.
The South African rapper set tongues wagging and dropped a few jaws too when she posted a video of herself twerking in a pool in a red bathing costume that left very little to the imagination. With her buttocks on display, Nadia flaunted her twerk moves for her 1.2 million fans on Instagram.
The "Naaa Meaan" hitmaker posted the video, which was a mere taste of her "Imma Boss" music video, out now on her YouTube Channel.
