It is official, Nadia Nakai not only loves her body, she loves showing it off too. The South African rapper set tongues wagging and dropped a few jaws too when she posted a video of herself twerking in a pool in a red bathing costume that left very little to the imagination. With her buttocks on display, Nadia flaunted her twerk moves for her 1.2 million fans on Instagram.

The "Naaa Meaan" hitmaker posted the video, which was a mere taste of her "Imma Boss" music video, out now on her YouTube Channel.





Nadia's Instagram video has so far been viewed more than 120 000 times and has more than 600 comments.





View this post on Instagram #Castleliteunlocks ❄️ 🎥 @lootlove2 #NadiaNakaixRedbat new designs COMING SOON‼️‼️‼️‼️ @sportscene_sa A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

Tweeps probably thought the local rapper was kidding when she named her upcoming album "Nadia Naked" but her performance at the event proved that the Bragga loves nudity.





The video follows Nadia's "naked" performance at the Castle Lite Unlocks in Johannesburg last month. At the event held at the TicketPro Dome where she was one of the performers, Nadia wore a green snake print bodysuit that once again exposed her buttocks. She paired it with a matching bomber jacket and waist-length snake boots.