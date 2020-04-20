WATCH: Nadia Nakai's bootylicious video gets thumbs up from Cassper

Local rapper Nadia Nakai's had tongues wagging after she posted a bootylicious video on Instagram. In the video, the "Bragga" rapper is seen dancing in her kitchen to fellow Family Tree member Cassper Nyovest's new song "Amademoni" wearing nothing but a grey and white Calvin Klein sports bra and thong underwear. The video is a part of the #amademonichallenge. Nakai's hair is tired back a slick bun, and she sports a soft glam face beat. She captioned the post: "YOU KNOW THAT IM BACK! SHOW SOME RESPECT ‼️‼️‼️ #Day13"

Many celebrities and fans comments on the video in awe of Nakai's beautifully structured physic, including Cassper.

He commented on her post saying "Bathong ba Madimo!!!!" before reposting Nakai's video on his Instagram page with the caption, "@nadianakai did the #amademonichallenge and she cheated cause she didnt do the right dance. I'm not impressed!!!! Hahah".

The "Naa Meaan" rapper then commented on Cassper's post saying "The Ass shot was on purpose, ain’t nobody tryna see my feet ".

The video was viewed close to 240 000 times on Nakai's page and more than 333 000 times on Cassper's page.

Here's a few comments from fans and followers.

@jessicankosi said: "I mean 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 YOH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥".

@reignmiss7 said: "When you got a body like that show it off. ❤️🔥long live the queen".

@stevoibelieve said: "What's that butt naked a$$ doing in the kitchen😍".

@bubbles_speka said: "Does everything have to do with you being half naked and showing your butt these days??Don’t get me wrong I love you and have mad respect for you and your 🎼 Focus on that and that’s enough".