WATCH: Nota confronts female metro police officers: ‘You can’t stop me, I’m doing what I want’

Lately, there’s been a lot of videos circulating of Nota berating metro police officers at the side of the road. The latest such video of the social media (and real life) troll engaging with the cops is perhaps the most disturbing yet.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, Nota holds his phone up during one of his infamous Instagram Lives and aggressively confronts several police officers. Early in the video, one of the two female officers in frame seems to have had enough of his shenanigans when she smacks his phone. This causes Nota to become even more hostile. Nota putting some discipline on the Johannesburg Metro police 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qajAJKKYQs — Mlungisi Mabaso (@Mluu_m) October 18, 2022 “What are you doing with my phone?” he shouts in Zulu, before threatening to hit her.

The second female officer then tells him that he has a problem in his head, to which he responds: “My problem is nowhere.” He then cuts one of the women off by repeatedly shouting, “Shut up!”, before opening his sunroof and mockingly telling them that they are driving Toyotas. After he sticks his head out of the sunroof to show the situation around him on the live video, he explains that he’s intentionally causing traffic because the robots on William Nicol aren’t working and the cops are not assisting in controlling the traffic.

When another officer says Nota is bipolar, as many on social media have speculated, he responds: “Don’t say I have bipolar, you’re going to lose your job. You work for the government, I don’t work. “I don’t need to work, I’m not like you, I finished matric. You are a fool.” When the officer fires back that he does have a matric certificate, Nota adds: “But why are you wearing a badge for minimum wage? You can’t stop me, I’m standing on the road. I’m doing what I want. You can’t touch me… I’m showing you that you can’t do your job.”

Elsewhere, Nota took to Twitter to continue what’s been a months-long attack on his mother, and black women in general, by seemingly claiming his mother wants him to replace her husband. “My mother thinks she’s a millionaire because her husband is a millionaire & now that he’s getting older I can see wants me to replace him but unlike him, she can never control me, not even my wife could,” he tweeted. “My wealth is for my wife & kids to enjoy, I’ll never do my father’s job…”