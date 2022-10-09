WATCH: Oskido living his best life on TikTok

Kalawa Jazmee record label boss Oskido wears many hats - as a father, musician, businessman and now also a TikTok content creator.
The DJ is one of many people having fun on social media platforms creating content. Sitting with 385 200 followers on Tik Tok, Oskido is racking up the likes with his hilarious content.
One might even argue that Oskido should have his phone taken away from him, because of all the action he is getting up to since joining TikTok.
He, however, has quick response for that, another TikTok video, using politician Julius Malema's words as his response. "I cause trouble, I don't get in trouble, I cause it. I take a decision that will cause trouble," the voice-over goes.
@oskidoibelieve Please don’t take my phone otherwise 😎😎#oskido #oskidoibelieve #dadsoftiktok #dadtok #legendlive #juliusmalema ♬ original sound - oskidoibelieve
Hopefully, no one ends up taking Oskido’s phone as that would have him sitting on the toilet seat in distress.
Oskido has 2.4 million likes on the platform, and it's hard not to like his TikTok videos. He goes all out using costumes, props and even wigs. In one video he took a jab at his good friend DJ Zinhle's wig line Hair Majesty.
@oskidoibelieve Got my wig from Sis Judy #oskido #oskidoibelieve #dadsoftiktok #dadtok #oskido ♬ original sound - oskidoibelieve
In the hilarious skit, someone is asking Oskido whether he got his wig from to DJ Zinhle's Hair Majesty, to which he responds with the name of the hair vendor "Sis Judy".
Oskido has even gotten his daughters to take part in funny content creation, the father often gets goofy as he gets in to various social media challenges with his children.
@oskidoibelieve #dadsoftiktok #dadtok #oskido #oskidoibelieve #legendlive ♬ Murife Dont Run (Switch Up) - EVERBLAQ_
On Father’s Day this year, TikTok shined the spotlight on celebrities Oskido, Donovan Goliath and Warren Masemola taking part in #DadTok.