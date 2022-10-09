WATCH: Oskido living his best life on TikTok

The DJ is one of many people having fun on social media platforms creating content. Sitting with 385 200 followers on Tik Tok, Oskido is racking up the likes with his hilarious content.

One might even argue that Oskido should have his phone taken away from him, because of all the action he is getting up to since joining TikTok.

He, however, has quick response for that, another TikTok video, using politician Julius Malema's words as his response. "I cause trouble, I don't get in trouble, I cause it. I take a decision that will cause trouble," the voice-over goes.

Hopefully, no one ends up taking Oskido’s phone as that would have him sitting on the toilet seat in distress.